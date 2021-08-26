Meghan Trainor shares adorable pics of son Riley: “He’s gonna kill me when he’s a teenager”

Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meghan Trainor shared a series of adorable photos of her baby boy Riley on Thursday.

The singer posted a slideshow on Instagram featuring six-month-old Riley posing in tiny baskets and laying on a plush blue rug.

“I’ve become a baby photographer,” Meghan captioned the pics. “He’s gonna kill me when he’s a teenager hahaha but COME ONNNN.”

Meghan’s famous pals couldn’t get over the cuteness in the comments. Mandy Moore wrote, “Stop it!!!!!” with a bunch heart emojis, while Paris Hilton commented the heart eyes emoji.

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed Riley back in February.

