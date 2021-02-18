Meghan Trainor shares adorable "new phone background" featuring newborn son

Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Meghan Trainor has shared another sweet glimpse of her newborn baby boy, Riley.

The “All About That Bass” singer, who welcomed her little one on February 8, proved that the two are already twinning at life — pun intended.

Trainor, 27, shared a selfie on Wednesday of herself and Riley sporting the same expression: the two of them make kissy faces at the camera.

“New phone background,” the singer teased and threw in a blowing kiss emoji.

The photo won over the hearts of Meghan’s famous friends, with celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, disco icon Gloria Gaynor, Paris Hilton, Hawkeye stars Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner, Millie Bobby Brown, Hilary Duff and many others gushing over the adorable snap.

Husband Daryl Sabara later shared the sweet photo to his Instagram stories, adding a “Oh my heart!” animated sticker.

Riley is Meghan and Daryl’s first child. She’d previously revealed that her little one was due on Valentine’s Day.

“We are SO IN LOVE,” she wrote at the time, expressing gratitude that she was able to meet her little one a week early. “Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Daryl celebrated his son’s arrival in a separate Instagram post, of which he dedicated to his wife of two years, “you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.