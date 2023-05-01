Meghan Trainor says landing Kris Jenner for video was “the biggest yes of my career”

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Meghan Trainor has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, John Legend, Jason Mraz and R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire, just to name a few. But she believes that landing Kris Jenner to star in her video for “Mother” is bigger than any of those team-ups.

Appearing on Monday’s Jennifer Hudson Show, Meghan told Jennifer she and her manager brainstormed the idea of getting “the mother of all mothers” to star in the video, and decided Kris Jenner fit the bill. “We asked, because I’ve been taught recently, ‘Always ask. Just in case. What if they say yes?’ … and two weeks later … we got the yes.”

“That’s the biggest yes of my whole career,” Meghan told J-Hud. “I don’t even want to do a music video after this, because how do you top that, y’know?”

“She was so nice, such a humble queen, so generous,” Meghan gushed. “It was the best day ever.”

Meghan also told Jennifer that her brother took her maternity photos for her first pregnancy, but he’s “refused” to do it for the baby she’s currently expecting because he doesn’t want to see his sister, um, exposed in that way.

“There was a lot showing, and he was like, ‘Agghh!'” Meghan laughed. “But he did so good. … I loved how they came out. He’s never gonna do it again.”

Meghan is 6 1/2 months pregnant with her second child, or as she puts it, “Halfway to four!”

