Meghan Trainor said the signs were unmistakable to return to her old “doo-wop sound”

There’s a reason why Meghan Trainor named her new album Takin’ It Back — it’s a promise to fans she’s returned to her roots.

The Grammy winner’s experimented with her music since coming out with her breakthrough debut album, but she tells Billboard it’s time to go back to doo-wop.

“I’m taking it back to my sound that apparently I had,” she revealed. “I started writing and one of my co-writers were like, ‘It’s crazy, these artists are coming in saying I want to do Meghan Trainor sound.’ And I was like, ‘I have a sound?’ I have the doo-wop sound!”

“At the same time, [my song] ‘Title’ blew up on TikTok, which is 7 years old and it’s very doo-woppy. I was like, ‘Wow, universe is talking to me, and I’m listening.'” She said when “Title” blew up, it “felt like my birthday.”

Meghan’s first album, Title, emulated music by the Beach Boys, Dion and other doo-wop greats. For example, Meghan’s hit “Dear Future Husband” sampled Dion’s “Runaround Sue.”

“I’m taking it back to the old school music,” she grinned. The singer said her new album’s title starts with a “T” to honor her last name and her family, as with her other albums: Title, Thank You and Treat Myself.

Meghan added she went into making ﻿Taking It Back﻿ with a different approach. “Usually, as a songwriter, I go in with melody and this time I went in with a concept,” she explained, noting her recently released single “Bad For Me.”

She said the song was born after “a real tough therapy session.” Meghan added she initially wanted to name the track “Reality,” as it was about hating a toxic family member’s reality that’s “wrong.”

Takin’ It Back arrives October 21.

