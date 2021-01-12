Meghan Trainor and BSB’s Howie Dorough get psychic readings from the Long Island Medium

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Not even a pandemic can stop the Long Island Medium’s psychic connection.

In the new trailer for Long Island Medium: There in Spirit, which debuted exclusively on Entertainment Tonight, Theresa Caputo conducts socially distanced readings for various celebrities, including Meghan Trainor and Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough.

“I am able to read virtually,” Theresa says in the clip. “I am still able to hear the souls of the departed.”

Caputo is seen impressing Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara with an accurate, yet random, fact about Meghan’s dad’s shoes. She’s also seen connecting with Howie’s sister who passed.

“So your sister tells me that you dream of her,” she says. Howie responds, “I definitely dream of her and my dad.”

In addition to the celebrity readings, the trailer also shows Theresa connecting with a family who lost their patriarch to COVID-19.

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit premieres February 5 on Discovery+.

By Andrea Tuccillo

