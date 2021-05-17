Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert to judge new E! music competition series, ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’

Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meghan Trainor and Adam Lambert have been announced as judges for E!’s new music competition series, Clash of the Cover Bands.

The series, executive-produced by Jimmy Fallon, will feature two bands of a similar genre per episode, who will battle it out over two rounds to see who has the most entertaining cover performance. They’ll have the chance to win a cash prize and bragging rights.

The show will be hosted Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Songwriter Ester Dean — who’s written hits for Katy Perry, Rihanna and more — will also serve on the judging panel, alongside Meghan and Adam.

Clash of the Cover Bands will premiere later this year.

