Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: 11 Major Revelations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before.

In the first three episodes of their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lifted the curtain on royal life behind the scenes. Touching on everything from the early days of their relationship to the intense media scrutiny surrounding their lives, they shared some stories followers knew — and many they didn’t.

Here, all of the major revelations from the first three episodes of the docuseries.

1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first ‘met’ on Instagram

2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first kiss was in Botswana

3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had one last night of fun before their relationship went public

4. Meghan Markle is a ‘hugger’ who learned about the ‘formality’ of the royal family when she hugged Kate Middleton

5. The royal family was initially ‘impressed’ by Meghan Markle — but had reservations about her career

6. Prince Harry coached Meghan Markle on dealing with the paparazzi

7. Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, speaks out for the first time

8. Meghan Markle wore neutral hues in deference to other senior working royals

9. Prince Harry addressed his Nazi costume scandal from 2005

10. Prince Harry ‘blocked’ many early memories of mom Princess Diana

11. Kids Archie and Lili make cameos!

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.

Volume two premieres next Thursday, Dec. 15.

