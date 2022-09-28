Meet Zobey – The Gentle Dog

Hi! My name is Zobey. I was brought in by an Animal Control Officer on 6/28/22. I need someone who is able to provide me with company as I get used to being home alone. I weigh 64 lbs and am considered a “large breed” dog. Because of my shy nature, I would do best in a calm, quiet home. My caregivers have observed that I might not get along with other dogs.

I will do best as the only dog in my new home. I am a gentle and loving dog who likes to take things slow. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands that I might take some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend!