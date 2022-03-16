Meet Woody – The Smiley Boy

Meet Woody! The beautiful and special, super soft, goofy smiled boy. Woody came from a local rescue in Eastern WA. It became apparent that Woody’s handsome smile wasn’t the only thing that makes him special. Woody is completely deaf! He can’t hear anything but responds well to vibrations and blinking lights. In addition, NOAH Center’s dog care coordinator has been working with him on sign language so you can communicate with him.

Woody loves to play with other dogs. He hasn’t met a dog that he doesn’t want to play with! While he can sometimes be a little too protective of his food, he is a sweet boy with unlimited potential in the right home. We would love to see Woody go to a home with older, respectful children, in a home with a big yard and another canine friend to play with. Patience, consistency, training and love will make this boy into one of the best dogs that you have ever met!

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WOODY AND NOAH CENTER CLICK HERE!