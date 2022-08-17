Meet Wilson – The Shy Kitty

Hello, my name is Wilson! I was found living outside of an apartment complex and brought to PAWS for shelter. I tend to be a very shy girl at first, and I need time to warm up to people to feel comfortable. I like to hide until I know I’m safe and sound. Once I feel comfortable, I love gentle pets and attention! I’m looking for a quiet home with cat savvy adults only who will understand my sensitive nature. Living with another kitty might help me feel more comfortable in my new home.

