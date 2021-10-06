Meet Wendy – The Easygoing Cat

Wendy is an 8-year-old black cat from Seattle Humane. Wendy is easygoing, loves pets and brushing, batting around toys and napping in laps. She has a positive history with small dogs and is available to foster before adopting and is in Seattle Humane’s Home Free program, where adopter’s choose the adoption fee that works for them. Wendy has chronic kidney disease, arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, which requires her to be on a special diet. Seattle Humane vet staff will provide a phone consult to interested adopters to go over her care plan.

