Wanda is a sweet and easygoing 11-year-old Pomeranian mix. She loves to have her long, soft fur pet and to take naps by people while they work from home. Wanda does get the zoomies around dinnertime, which can be quite entertaining. This sweet girl could do well with another dog, but would prefer no small children. Wanda has a few health issues that require medication, and Seattle Humane vets are available to provide greater details about her medical history.

