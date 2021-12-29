Meet Wallabe – The Gentle Giant

Wallabe an 8-year-old pit bull mix! He’s very friendly and loves to cuddle with people. He is easygoing and a gentle giant, but he does not like other dogs, so should be the only one in the home. Wallabe fancies himself a large lap dog and would love to chill with his people on the couch binging a good TV show while gently taking treats and drooling with delight.

Wallabe is part of Seattle Humane’s Home Free and Foster-to-Adopt programs, so he can go home for a trial period, and then his family can choose the adoption fee that works for them.

LEARN MORE ABOUT WALLABE AND SEATTLE HUMANE HERE!