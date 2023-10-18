Meet Vada – The Hyper Pup

Vada is a 2 year old short hair Greyhound from Greyhound Pets Inc., in Woodinville.

Vada loves, loves, loves attention and affection! A bit shy at first, she is learning leash manners and to trust that the world isn’t such a scary place. She is an active, friendly, outgoing girl, who can be a bit dominate with other dogs, which is why her last adoption fell through.

But she’s not giving up, and still on the search for a home where she can run and play, free of small animals (she is a greyhound after all!). Make a date to meet this delightful gal and see her personality shine.

For more information about Vada, Pawsitive Alliance and Greyhound Pets Inc. click HERE!

