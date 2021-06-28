Meet Ursa – This Big Lovebug is Ready to Cuddle

Hi! My name is Ursa and I am available for adoption. I weigh about 93lbs.

I was brought in by a good Samaritan on 6/5/21.

I am an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home! I am quiet and gentle, and I like to take life slow.

Staff discovered that I LOVE squeaky toys and balls! I can’t contain my excitement when I hear them!

Staff have also noticed that I may have a high prey drive and may do best in a home without small animals. Because of my bashful demeanor, I may do best in a home with older children.

My personality color is BLUE. I am a gentle and loving dog who likes to take things slow. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands that I might take some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend!

LEARN MORE ABOUT URSA AT RASKC