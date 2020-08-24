Meet Thunder & Tom Tom – both are fun loving kittens!

Tom Tom has the longest legs you’ll ever see on a kitten! He was found as a stray, unwell and needing medical attention. He has bounced back and is currently in his loving foster home. He is ready to find his forever home who is looking for a calm companion. He is a little shy, but very sweet!

Thunder is a 2 month old kitten who came to us a little under the weather with an upper respiratory infection. He received the medical care he needed and has spent time in a loving foster home. Thunder is now ready for his forever home! He is playful, loves to cuddle and would make a great addition to any family who is looking for a fun loving kitten!

Babs and Buster were found as strays together. Babs had a horribly broken back leg and the only option to give her the best chance at a good life was amputation. However, Babs is doing GREAT! In a perfect world, Buster and Babs would get adopted together as they really are the best of friends. Both of them are very nice happy bunnies, ready to get out of the shelter and find their forever home!

