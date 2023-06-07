Meet the Pups at Jenni’s Rescue Ranch

We have a very special edition of Wet Nose Wednesday!
Meet a few of the dogs at Jenni’s Rescue Ranch that you can meet and adopt at our Carpet Liquidators event on Saturday, June 10th from 12PM-3PM at the North Seattle Carpet Liquidators location!
Meet Peña – If you like Peña coladas and snuggling on the couch, Peña is your girl! She is a 19 week old girl who loves playing with other dogs and wants to be friends with the cats. Peña loves being with her humans and loves children as well. She is great on a lead, potty trained, kennel trained and the most gentle treat taker you will ever meet. She is ready to find her forever human who she can cuddle with and go on adventures with!
Meet Sully – Sully is a one year old lab mix who is always happy and would love to have his own family. Sully absolutely loves to play in the water, gets along great with cats and dogs of all sizes, enjoys walks, playing in the river, and is always up for a game of fetch or snuggling to watch a movie. He is always ready for the next adventure!
Meet Brynlee – Here is our brindle beauty queen, “Brynlee.” Not only does she dominate the talent and swimsuit categories, but she easily wins Miss Congeniality! She has the sweetest personality! Although she is a four month old puppy, she’s pretty laid back.She’s playful, cuddly, and gets along well with other dogs. She’s an all-around winner!
Meet Jules – Jules is a little cuddle bug and loves to snuggle with everyone. She gets along great with her foster sister; they have so much fun playing and running around together. She has a very gentle temperament and has been so good around kids. She is super smart, has learned to sit for a treat, and has been doing really well pottying outside. She is learning how to walk on a leash and has been to the dog park to play where she held her own against the big dogs.
To learn more about these lovable pets and Jenni’s Rescue Ranch click HERE or fill out an application form TODAY!