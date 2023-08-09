Meet the Pets at Jenni’s Rescue Ranch

We have a very special edition of Wet Nose Wednesday!
Meet a few of the dogs at Jenni’s Rescue Ranch that you can meet and adopt at our Carpet Liquidators event on Saturday, August 12th from 12PM-3PM at the Everett Carpet Liquidators location!
Meet Noel – I was rescued with my three babies during Christmastime from a very sad situation. When I arrived, I had almost no hair and my skin was horrible. I had almost given up hope. My babies found wonderful homes, I made it through heartworm treatment, and now I am ready for my forever home too. When people come to see just me, I get so happy. I don’t jump up and I am gentle on the leash! I absolutely love when I get baths because the warm water and gentle touch of hands feel so good! I know I’m loved now. Did you know Noel means ‘to be born’ I think that’s the perfect name for me!
Meet Mustang – Howdy from Mustang! Mustang is ready to mosey on over to your rodeo! He is around 6 months old and has the energy of a wild Mustang of the west. He gets along with other dogs and always wants to play. However, we are not sure how he feels about cats. He is still working on learning good manners and needs a family that will be patient with him while he adjusts.
Meet Fran – She’s an 8 month old puppy and she’s good with children, other dogs, and cats too!
To learn more about these lovable pets and Jenni’s Rescue Ranch click HERE or fill out an application form TODAY!