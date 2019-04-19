Hi, I’m Seth… I grew up in Vermont but discovered very quickly I have a Northwest heart.

After 12 years of in Seattle radio and playin’ in the deep woods of Snohomish County this is definitely my home. I love my family, food and the golf course. In that order. We’re a hockey family… my kindergartner could skate circles around me in full pads before he could walk.

Practically everything I eat is just an excuse to enjoy it’s condiment and I love everything outdoors. Hope we can enjoy some time together soon, but in the meantime, you can hear me from 5am–9am, Monday – Friday on Today’s WARM 106.9