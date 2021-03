Hi, my name is Tato and I’m looking for a home!

I am a sweet little boy who would like a family who will interact with me and keep me stimulated to help me get over my shy nature–in return, I will entertain you with my antics and affection!

I am a gentle and loving guinea pig who likes to take things slow. I may get nervous in new situations, so I am looking for a family who understands that I might need some time to warm up. Once I get to know you, I will be a very devoted friend!

MEET TATO AT RASKC!