Meet Tai – The American Blue Heeler

Meet Tai, a 2-year-old American blue heeler mix. Tai came to Seattle Humane when the landlord told his last family they could no longer keep him in their apartment. Tai is very sweet and loves to nap by his people’s feet while they work with the occasional break for belly rubs. He walks gentle on a leash and enjoys sniffing all of the trees and bushes on his walks. Tai did well with older children in his previous home and would need to meet any resident dogs at the shelter prior to adoption.

To learn more about Tai and Seattle Humane click HERE.