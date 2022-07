Hello! I’m Sydney, a 9 year old miniature pinscher mix. I love making new friends with everyone I meet. I enjoy spending time in bed with my people or on their laps. I do great on walks, and have to meet every dog I see, even if I lose interest after a few sniffs. This sweet girl is not a fan of long absences, so my new family will want to work on slowly getting me used to time apart.

