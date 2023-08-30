Meet Sully – The Chill Dog

Sully is a 6-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog mix who has been looking for a family at Seattle Humane for a month now.

Sully has lived with multiple dogs and gets along great with children of all ages. He’s a very chill dog who enjoys going on nature walks and relaxing with his people. He will often put a paw on people’s hand or leg if he feels they have not given him enough pets. Sully does have osteoarthritis, so he prefers to keep his adventuring to a minimum.

He would do well in any home where he can relax and enjoy his golden years.

For more information about Sully and Seattle Humane click HERE!

