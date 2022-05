Hi! My name is Stryker and I am available for adoption.

My previous owner described me as a strong personality and protective of my people. I am not a fan of fireworks and don’t like having my collar grabbed. I am practicing how to “sit”, “stay”, “come”, and “down”. I am an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home! I am full of energy and I love to play!

