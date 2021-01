Starla is a 2-year-old Alaskan Husky mix who recently arrived at Seattle Humane from Yakima Humane, where she was found living outside as a stray. Starla has a positive history meeting and playing well with other dogs at her former shelter. Prospective adopters who already have dogs have the option of setting up a meeting to see if Starla is a good fit for the whole family. Starla loves running and playing outside, and enjoys cuddling and receiving chest scratches while hanging out indoors.

Learn more about Starla here!