Meet Squiggy – he is friendly and sweet!

Hi, I’m Squiggy, I’m a 4-year-old big, handsome guy who is friendly and sweet! I am a great conversationalist, and I love to explore my surroundings. I may be sensitive to handling, so I would do best in a home with a cat savvy family who knows when to give me some space. I really enjoy the company of humans and will make an affectionate companion in my forever home. This cat has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV). Cats with FIV can still live fulfilling lives, but extra care may be required. This cat should live indoors only. I am neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped and my adoption fee has been waived!

