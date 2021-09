Hi! My name is Spuds and I am available for adoption.

I am a nine-year old handsome orange domestic shorthair male cat.

I am an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home!

My personality color is GREEN. I am an adaptable cat who loves to go with the flow! I am outgoing and carefree, and I just can’t wait to find my forever home!

Learn more about Spuds and RASKC HERE!