Meet Sparky – The Country Girl

Sparky is a 10 month old, mixed breed who’s a sweet girl and is ready for her forever home! She’s still learning the world can be a fun place, so she’s hoping to find a family that’s ready to help boost her confidence and teach her to be the best dog she can be! She enjoys peaceful places to play and relax. She can get a little nervous when going on walks but still curious on what walks have to offer. She’s not familiar with cities, she’s a country girl! If you’re looking for a new a best friend and have heart as big as hers then you’ve found your match!

To learn more about Sparky and PAWS click HERE.