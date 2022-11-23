Wet Nose Wednesday

By Seth |

Meet Sparky – The Country Girl

WNW Sparky

Sparky is a 10 month old, mixed breed who’s a sweet girl and is ready for her forever home!  She’s still learning the world can be a fun place, so she’s hoping to find a family that’s ready to help boost her confidence and teach her to be the best dog she can be!  She enjoys peaceful places to play and relax.  She can get a little nervous when going on walks but still curious on what walks have to offer.  She’s not familiar with cities, she’s a country girl!  If you’re looking for a new a best friend and have heart as big as hers then you’ve found your match!

 

