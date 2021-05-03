Meet Skippy – This Big Boy is Ready to be your New Best Friend

Hi, my name is Skippy and I’m available for adoption! I’m a 5yr 1mo old black and white male dog, Mastiff/Labrador Retriever mix. I’m about 95lbs of energy! When I’m outside I’m an independent dog who likes to keep my nose to the ground. Inside, I’m a snugglebug! I am full of energy and love to play! I tend to calm down more when the people around me stay calm. I do best when I have lots of exercise and something to keep my mind busy. I will need to be the only dog in my new home as I do not get along with other dogs. I may do best in a home with older children because of my size and I like to jump on people. I’m not being mean, I’m just so full of energy and get excited. I am a big guy and tend to pull very hard on walks, especially when I see other dogs. I will need a home with someone who can help me learn some leash manners.

MEET SKIPPY AT RASKC!