Simba and Sherman are a bonded pair of 5-year-old cats who were surrendered to Seattle Humane in mid-February when their previous owner had to move and couldn’t keep them. They are very affectionate and enjoy spending time with people. Sherman is more outgoing, and Simba gains a lot of confidence having his best friend around. Sherman enjoys being brushed and playing with toys, and both enjoy a nice cat tree with excellent window views.

