Sheldon is a nervous little guy who is looking for a special home.

Like many small dogs, Sheldon is very uncomfortable when people lean over him and reach for him. He’s looking for a dog-savvy family who can understand how to manage a handling-sensitive dog. Sheldon has done well meeting new people as long as they don’t lean and reach for him.

Don’t let his age fool you. He’s an active dog who loves to play fetch. Sheldon lived with a small dog in his previous home.

For more information about Sheldon and Auburn Valley Humane Society click HERE!

