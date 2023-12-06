Meet Scottie – The Joyful Pup!

Scottie is a 2 year old Pitty mix who has a smile that just won’t quit, which is remarkable considering his previous situation.

Scottie was rescued after being abandoned in an apartment by his previous owner. When he was found he was emaciated and starving for attention.

He loves to go for walks, playtime with his jolly ball, and lying in the kiddy pool. Scottie does well with other dogs, but would do best in a home with no cats or children under the age of 12 due to his 70 pounds of joyful exuberance. Scottie has been homeless for over a year.

Will you be his new best friend? He is located in the greater Seattle area.

For more information about Scottie and Pawsitive Alliance click HERE!

Check out Carpet Liquidators TODAY!