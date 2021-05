Scarletta is a 10 month old fearful but very active dog. She needs a home without young children, and with a family who is prepared to work on training with her in a positive way. She LOVES her tennis ball and could play fetch all day long. Scarletta would make a great hiking partner for a dedicated family ready to take on a teenage pup who has had minimal training in her life. She is a fun, awesome pup! She just needs some guidance to be the great dog we know she can be!

MEET SCARLETTA AT AUBURN VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY!