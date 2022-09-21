Meet Savannah – The Extra Energetic Dog

Savannah came in to the shelter feeling very insecure and scared. It took her a while to make friends but she’s been coming out of her shell. Now, she’s been very affectionate with volunteers and staff and has become very energetic. She enjoys playing in groups with other dogs at the shelter.

Savannah would benefit from working with a reward-based trainer to learn some self control and help her settle into her new home. She has a very active play style and may be too much for some other dogs.

To learn more about Savannah and Auburn Valley Humane Society, click HERE!