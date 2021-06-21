Meet Sasha – She’s a Young Girl with a Big Personality

I was surrendered to PAWS because I need to be the only cat in my home. I love my humans so much that I just don’t want to share with other cats!

MY PERSONALITY: I am still a kitten and am full of energy…I love fun interactive playtime. I am not a lap cat or a fan of being picked up and carried but once I settle down after playtime I love to snuggle with you in bed and have a very loud purr.

MY PREFERENCES: I am looking for a home with teens and older who enjoy a cat with a very active and sometimes rowdy playstyle and who can be respectful of the fact that I know what I like when it comes to attention. I want to be the only cat in your home and the center of your world! I LOVE toys and having lots of different things to scratch on! I have good litterbox habits as long as you use scoopable clay litter…I know what I like and am not a fan of other types of litter. If you are looking for a fun, playful new friend who knows her mind look no further….I am here at PAWS just waiting to meet you!

MEET SASHA AT PAWS: CAT CITY TODAY!