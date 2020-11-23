Meet Sally – she is a sweet kitten with a lot of personality!

ECAP2- 7 month old Sally is looking for an outgoing and confident cat companion to call her best friend! This shy girl likes to hide at first, but likes to follow the lead of other cats and learn by their example. As such, she is seeking a home with a friendly resident cat to help her build up her confidence. Once she’s feeling more comfortable in a new space, her sweet kitten personality shines through! She is best suited in a quieter home with adults only, who can respect her more sensitive nature. Sally is looking for a patient adopter who can help her adjust to her new home, and understand her bashful nature.

