Meet Sadie – The Lovable Hound

Meet Sadie. a 6 year old spayed female, Bernese Hound Mix Dog. She weighs 44lbs and is considered a “medium breed” dog. Sadie originally came to RASKC as a stray back in early October 2022. She is so lovable! As the hound dog she is, she loves to follow her nose and is hoping she will sniff out her forever family here soon. Sadie is a fun-loving, goofy girl that would love to serenade anyone who would listen. If you can’t resist the hound charm, come and meet her today! Find out more about Sadie and all her friends looking for new homes at kingcounty.gov/AdoptAPet. The Pet Adoption Center is open to walk-in adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. If you have questions, contact RASKC at 206-296-7387 (PETS) or pets@kingcounty.gov