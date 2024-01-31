Meet Ronald – The Rowdy Pup

Meet Ronald – a 1-year-old supermutt from Seattle Humane.
Ronald is a young and adventurous dog who can go on a two-mile hike and still have energy for a game of fetch. He’s very smart and playful, though he doesn’t vibe with every dog he meets due to his rowdy play style. He’s still young and has lots of time to work on his dog manners in a loving home and through Seattle Humane’s many public dog training courses. As he can get jumpy and mouthy when overstimulated, it’s recommended Ronald not live with small children.
Seattle Humane recently submitted a DNA test for Ronald and he came back as 45-percent supermutt, which includes mountain cur and explains his love for the great outdoors. Ronald has been looking for a family since mid-September and a generous donor has sponsored his adoption fee.
Find out how you can adopt Ronald TODAY and learn more about the Seattle Humane HERE!