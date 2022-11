Rocky is a very smart dog! Rocky is a 2 year old male, brindle and white Boxer mixed breed. At the shelter Rocky has been practicing “sit” and “shake”. He is full of energy and loves to play! He does his best when gets plenty of exercise and keeps his mind busy. Rocky tends to calm down more when people around him are calm. He would probably do best as the only dog in the house, or a slow introduction to other dogs.

To learn more about Rocky and RASKC click HERE.