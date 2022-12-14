Meet Rex – The Bundle of Energy

Meet Rex, a large mixed breed male, he’s a bundle of energy! He loves running and playing as much as possible. He’s only barely a year old, and at almost 65 pounds, he still has a lot of puppy energy and manners. He has done well with other dogs so far, but can be pretty protective over his food sometimes. He’s had polite potty habits and is working on learning to sit! He can’t wait to find his forever home and that is willing to train and love him as much as he desires!

To learn more about Rex and The NOAH Center click HERE.