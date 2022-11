Rena would love to meet you. Everyone calls her a “Goofball,” She’s not sure what that means but she knows it has the word “ball” in it! Bringing a smile to her person’s face is what she does best and she’s ready to make every day as fun as she can. She’s adventurous and all smiles on a beach, road trip, or a casual stroll in the park. She does very well on car rides! She’s the happy, funny pup for you!

To learn more about Rena and The Humane Society click HERE.