Meet Rajah – The Social Pup!

Meet Rajah – a 3-year-old German Shepherd from the Auburn Valley Human Society.
Rajah is an outgoing and social guy. He loves hanging out with volunteers and staff and especially loves chasing tennis balls in the play yard. Rajah enjoys meeting new people and wants to be the life of the party.
In typical German Shepherd fashion, he has a lot to say and does bark when he sees other dogs. Rajah came to the shelter with two other dogs but we have not had him in play group yet with other dogs at the shelter.
If you’d like to meet Rajah, please visit him at the shelter from 11am-5pm.