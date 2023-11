Meet Quincey, a 6 year old male Pitbull terrier mix!

a true people lover (a Swiftie who is permanently in his “Lover” era)

a winner for the best smile

and a spa day aficionado (he loves a bath!).

The only thing he’s lacking? A family to call his own.

For more information about Quincey and the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County click HERE!

