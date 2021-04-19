Meet Qbert – This Sweet Dog is Ready to be Your Loyal Companion

Meet Qbert, a sweet 1-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who has been with Seattle Humane since late March. Qbert has generalized anxiety and is fearful of new situations, but he is extremely affectionate and loyal to the people in his life that he trusts. Qbert would do well in quiet home with a big, fenced backyard and private training to help with his anxiety. He has a positive history with other dogs, but larger dogs are recommended due to his size and level of play. Qbert is part of Seattle Humane’s Foster-to-Adopt program.

MEET QBERT AT SEATTLE HUMANE