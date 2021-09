Meet PJ a sweet, shy boy who is looking for a home who can help build his confidence. He came in as a stray so not much is known about his past, but he loves to play with toys and lean in to you for love once he is comfortable. If you’re looking for a cuddly companion who is smart and eager to learn new things, PJ would be a great fit for you!

