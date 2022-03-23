Meet Piper – The Cat with a Heart of Gold

Piper is a 10-year-old cat with a heart of gold. At times, she will be off doing her own thing, but she always looks forward to being around her favorite people! It takes her a little bit to warm up, but once she does, she will welcome you with purrs and happiness. Piper loves getting head pets and under the chin scratches. One of her favorite pastimes is observing her surroundings and looking out at the world through the window.

