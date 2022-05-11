Meet Petey – The Cow Dog

Petey wins the cutest dog award. We lovingly refer to him as the cow dog since he’s covered in large black spots and freckles. One of his spots is in the shape of a heart. You should come see it! He also has asymmetrical ears that are completely adorable.

Petey loves toys and is very social with volunteers and staff. He’s also very food motivated so he’d be a fun dog to train. Petey is a goofy pup who would do best with an active family to get him out regularly for exercise. Please visit Auburn Valley Humane Society to meet him.

To learn more about Petey and Auburn Valley Humane Society, click HERE!