Meet Pepper – The Affectionate Lovebug

Hi! My name is Pepper and I am available for adoption.

I was brought in by my previous owner because I was not enjoying the young human in the home. My previous owner described me as liking ear scratches on my terms and playing with light reflections or lasers, but I can also be a bit lazy.

I am an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home! I am an independent kitty who likes to do my own thing! I like getting attention on my own terms. I can get overstimulated with petting, so please move carefully with me and keep an eye out for signs that I might need a break.

My personality color is RED. I am a spirited cat with a fun-loving personality! I may be sensitive to handling, so I would do best in a home with a cat savvy family who knows when to give me some space.

Learn more about Pepper and RASKC HERE!