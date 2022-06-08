Meet Payton – The Gentleman

Why hello there! My name is Payton and I am quite the gentleman. I love to run and play but I do tend to be on the shy side when it comes to meeting new people. Small dogs and cats excite me a bit too much so I will need a home without them. Over the duration of my stay I consistently have bonded best with people who take the time to interact with me slowly and calmly. That being said, my future FURever family needs to be willing to give me the patience and time I need to really open up and feel comfortable in the world. My energy level is quite high! Like I mentioned earlier, I do really love to run and play. In a home I would ideally go on a few walks a day, have time off leash or on a long line, and lots of throwing a ball back and forth! If you are looking for a lovebug who is so ready to find his FURever partner, come visit with me!

