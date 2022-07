Hello! I’m Payton, I’m a 1 year old Greyhound/mix male. At first I was very cautious and nervous about trusting people, but I’ve since blossomed! I’m very high energy that loves to run and play with rope toys. I also love crawling into laps and think I’m small enough to do so! I’m very friendly to other large dogs. I’m a little too much for small dogs, and I’m afraid of cats and small children. Come meet me!

For more information on the NOAH Center and Payton click HERE.